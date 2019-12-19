Blake Shelton Reveals Christmas Plans With Gwen Stefani

Christmas is only a week away, and now we know how Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, will be spending the holiday –– sort of. Shelton recently revealed the couple will spend the holiday in Stefani’s hometown of Los Angeles, but admitted he doesn’t know what else the day will hold.

“We’re going to do Christmas here in the wintry hills of Los Angeles,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight, adding that they would head to his Oklahoma ranch after Christmas Day. “I have not been handed the schedule yet. I just know that I am going to be a part of whatever is happening.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s only fair that the couple spend Christmas where Stefani resides, since they, along with their extended families, spent Thanksgiving in Oklahoma at Shelton’s home.

“We all fly out to Oklahoma, like 30 of us,” Stefani previously told Entertainment Tonight. “Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at, and it’s just pretty incredible. We have fun, we all cook together. It’s fun.”

“This’ll be … I wanna say the fourth [year], but it might be more than that,” Shelton added. “We’re taking all the Stefanis and then the Shelton bunch are gonna meet up there and just literally [spend] like, five days away.”

Regardless of where they are, Shelton enjoys spending time with Stefani’s three sons, almost as much as he enjoys spending time with Stefani –– and has become an important part of their lives.

“He is a good dad, actually,” Stefani said on the Today Show. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

Shelton, who was previously married to Miranda Lambert, had given up on having children, when he suddenly became a part of Stefani’s life.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton previously told Today. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

Shelton and Stefani just wrapped up Season 17 of The Voice. Stefani will be replaced next year by Nick Jonas.

Photo Credit: Getty / Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment