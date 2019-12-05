Blake Shelton’s New Album Includes ‘Epic, Earth-Rattling Love Song’ With Gwen Stefani

When Blake Shelton releases his Fully Loaded: God’s Country album next week, the record will feature both new versions of his previous hits as well as a few new songs, including a duet with his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. Shelton and Stefani recorded “Nobody But You,” which he says is the perfect illustration of his relationship with Stefani, and the deep love they feel for each other.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

Shelton knew as soon as he heard “Nobody But You” that he wanted to include it on his next project, but it wasn’t until he was heading into the studio that he decided to ask Stefani to sing on it with him.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said in a statement about the song, which was written by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman and Tommy Lee James. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Shelton and Stefani bonded over the pain they were both going through with their respective divorces — Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale — while on The Voice together, never imagining they would still be going strong four years later.

“This song really cuts to the honesty of how these two feel about each other, and in a real-life situation,” Shelton said. “It’s as honest as you can be in a country song, and something that will make you stop your car.”

Fully Loaded: God’s Country drops on Dec. 13. The record includes “God’s Country,” his current single, “Hell Right,” “I Lived It,” “I’ll Name the Dogs” and more. Order the album at BlakeShelton.com.

