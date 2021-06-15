Blake Shelton Jokes That He 'Lives Off of' Gwen Stefani in Los Angeles

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani split their time between Oklahoma and Los Angeles, and according to Shelton, there's a reason the Los Angeles paparazzi don't catch too many photos of him. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 this month, the country star was discussing his life in the public eye when he opened up about the time he spends in Los Angeles, joking that he stays at home and lives off of his fiancée.

"I'm pretty much a slug here," he told Lowe. "I live off of Gwen here and I just hide in the house so I got it pretty good." The host had asked Shelton about adjusting to being a public figure after the incredible success of The Voice, and the "Minimum Wage" singer explained that he's decided over the years that if he leaves the house, he accepts that he might be approached by fans and is not a celebrity who takes a days off approach.

"I can pick and choose the days that I'm in the mood for it or not, and it's up to me," he said. "I should never go to a restaurant on a day where I'm not up to someone approaching me. That's on me, and I think that's why I've never ... And I've been with artists and I've seen them do it where they're like, 'You know what? Not today. I'm not doing that today.'"

"And even though I relate to them for what they're doing, also, I hate it for whoever they're doing it to," Shelton continued. "Because this person, it's their one chance in their life that they're going to get a chance to say something that they wanted to say to this person. Yeah, and it's hard for them too. And so I always just feel like, hey, look, if I go somewhere, then it must mean that I'm ready to high-five some people when I get out there. So, that's what I do."

Shelton was already a country star when The Voice began in 2011, but the success of the reality singing competition took his fame to a whole different level. "Obviously, the show blew up bigger than anything I've ever experienced, blew up and immediately took over my life," he said, admitting that he was "overwhelmed by the workload" early on when it came to balancing the show with his singing career.

"Yes, it did take over my life in that way. It took away the public side of my life and pushed me into it," he said. "But you know what, I'm weird anyway. I live out in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma."