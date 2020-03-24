Watch Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform Acoustic Version of ‘Nobody But You’

There’s a new, acoustic version of the Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani duet, “Nobody But You,” which has already garnered almost half a million view on YouTube! The couple dropped the new version while both quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelton also shared the new version on social media, prompting Stefani to call it the “best thing ever!” Although it’s unclear if Shelton and Stefani are together or apart during the coronavirus outbreak, Shelton did encourage his followers and fans to stay away from others until the health crisis passes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Until this thing gets behind us, we all have to do the right thing, so I’m out here in the middle of nowhere,” Shelton said, panning his camera to his Oklahoma ranch. “Just do the right thing, stay away from everybody. For some of us, that’s not hard, ’cause nobody likes us.

“I will be coming back to you all, and passing along any new information, as far as Ole Reds go, and when we may reopen,” he continued. “But for now, let’s not think about that. Let’s take our mandatory vacation and try to enjoy it. I’m thinking about y’all, and see you down the road.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Mar 21, 2020 at 5:57pm PDT

Shelton also announced all of his Ole Red locations would be closed indefinitely, although he would continue to pay his employees.

“I haven’t said anything about my Ole Red locations, the three that are open and then the one that’s going to be open in Orlando,” Shelton said. “Obviously, I felt like it kind of went without saying that all of the locations are closed down, but I wanted to officially say that obviously, until this thing gets behind us, we’ve closed down the Nashville, Tishomingo and Gatlinburg locations.

“I want people to know that we do have a commitment to all of our employees, and we’re taking care of them,” he added, “and we’re trying to figure out ways to take care of some of the artists and musicians that perform at the Ole Reds.”

“Nobody But You” is from Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country album, available for purchase on his website. His next scheduled show is currently on May 2 in Austin, Texas.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC