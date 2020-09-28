Blake Shelton Goes Fishing With Foster Children at Oklahoma Farm

Blake Shelton recently had a few friends join him on one of his regular fishing trips on his Oklahoma property, inviting several foster children to one of his Oklahoma farm ponds for a day on the water. The day was part of the Fostering Outdoor Oklahoma Families partnership between the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation (OWCF) and Fostering Outdoor Oklahoma Families, a program designed to introduce foster children and their families to the outdoors.

Shelton is an Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation board director and worked with other volunteers to make the day possible. The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation shared several photos of Shelton and the kids on Facebook, writing that the children were able to take home the rods, reels and tackle they used, which were all donated by OWCF.

"Our second event featured a familiar face: Blake Shelton, who’s an Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation board director," the foundation wrote on Facebook. "Blake invited several foster children to come fish one of his Oklahoma farm ponds. He and some other wonderful volunteers with ODWC, OKDHS and OWCF helped teach the kiddos how to fish (and as you see in the pictures, they caught some nice bass)."

"But the lesson went further than fishing, the children also learned how to fillet their catches, then they had a fish fry — from pond to table! Talk about a day these kids (and adults) will never forget!" the post continued. "Thank you, Blake for being so generous and taking time to invest in the children from your home state by showing them what outdoor Oklahoma is all about."

Shelton spent the first several months of quarantine at his Oklahoma ranch with girlfriend Gwen Stefani and her family, including her three sons. Along with spending time outside, the group also worked on their skills in the kitchen, and Shelton shared that he has become particularly proficient at making peach jam.

"This summer during quarantine, I learned how to make jam," he said during a recent first look at the upcoming season of The Voice. "I have about six or eight peach trees, and every year they make a bunch of peaches and we eat them. But this year, since we were there and there were so many and there was nothing else to do, we got online and we learned how to make jam. We've made, like, cases of peach jam. That's a lot of work! Probably will never do that again but I know how to do it."