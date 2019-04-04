Billboard Music Awards: Dan + Shay Lead List of Country Artist Nominees With 7 Nods

Dan + Shay’s star power continues to rise. The duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, announced the nominees with Kelly Clarkson for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, with their names mentioned seven times!

The duo received nominations for: Top Country Artist, Top Country Duo/Group, Top Country Album (for their eponymous third studio record), two nominations for Top Country Song (for “Tequila” and “Speechless”), and a nomination in the all-genre Top Duo/Group category. Dan + Shay also received a nod in the Billboard Chart Achievement category, for the success of their singles within the last year.

“7 @BBMA Nominations!” the guys shared on social media.

Dan + Shay isn’t the only country act with numerous nominations. Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line and Luke Combs each follow Dan + Shay with the most nods, with four nominations each. Brown’s nominations include Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Album (for Kane Brown), and Top Country Song, with “Heaven.”

Combs is competing against Aldean and Brown for Top Country Male Artist. He is also nominated for Top Country Artist, Top Country Album (for This One’s For You), and Top Country Song, with “She Got the Best of Me.”

Florida Georgia Line, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, is nominated for Top Country Artist, Top Country Duo/Group and both Top Country Song and the all-genre Top Radio Song, for their Bebe Rexha “Meant to Be” collaboration.

Maren Morris received three nominations. The singer is nominated for Top Country Female Artist, as well as Top Dance/Electronic Song and Top Radio Song, for her “The Middle” collaboration with Zedd and Grey.

Jason Aldean received three nominations, for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Country Album, for Rearview Town. Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood are nominated along with Morris for Top Country Female Artist.

Old Dominion joins Dan + Shay and Florida Georgia Line in the Top Country Duo/Group category. Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Shania Twain are each nominated in the Top Country Tour category.

Before Dan + Shay, or any of the other artists, prepare their Billboard Music Awards speeches, they will first have to get ready for the 2019 ACM Awards, where once again, Dan + Shay lead the pack. The guys received six nods, with Smyers earning three additional nods.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will also air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

