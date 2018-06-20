Bebe Rexha Recalls Hilarious First Encounter With Florida Georgia Line

Bebe Rexha is part of the record-breaking, chart-topping single, “Meant to Be,” with Florida Georgia Line, which she wrote with Tyler Hubbard, along with David Garcia and Josh Miller, during their first joint writing session. But not only did Rexha not expect she would walk out of the studio that day with a hit song, she had no idea she was even meeting the guys from FGL.

“My manger had me go to the studio to work with Tyler,” Rexha recalled to PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I got Little Big Town confused with Florida Georgia Line, and I thought I was going to the studio … I don’t know what happened, but I thought I was going to the studio with Little Big Town, then I walked in, and it was Tyler and I was really confused, ’cause I was like, ‘Where are the girls?’

“He’s like, ‘Oh, no, it’s just me and BK,’” she continued. “And I was confused for a second, and I was freaked out. I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’ but it turned out pretty good.”

Pretty good, indeed. “Meant to Be” has stayed at the top of the country charts for 29 weeks, and became a No. 1 hit on the Top 40 charts as well. It’s an outcome no one, especially Rexha, predicted.

“I never came from the country world. I respected it, but I’m not a country artist,” she shared. “I think that the one thing that was really awesome about working with Tyler and BK was, the one thing Tyler told me was, ‘Just be who you are. Don’t try to put on a country accent just ’cause you’re on a song with us; just do what you do best.’ And that’s what happened. They did what they did best, and I did what I did best, and that’s why, I think, it’s kind of become where it simultaneously happened in both worlds.”

Rexha has had plenty of success in the pop world, but the release of “Meant to Be” introduced her to another side of music that was entirely new to her.

“In the pop world, it’s such a different vibe and a different world, where it’s very cutthroat, especially with women,” Rexha said, recalling sharing a dressing room with artists like Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire at the ACM Awards. “So, being around them, and being around more of a family and a loving environment, it feels so much more fulfilling, in a sense, even when you have success.”

