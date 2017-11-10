Anderson East, Miranda Lambert Slam Garth Brooks for Lip Syncing

During Wednesday’s CMA Awards, Garth Brooks performed his song “Ask Me How I Know,” with the star later admitting to lip syncing the track.

During and after the performance, fans on Twitter began speculating that the icon was lip syncing, noting that the sound didn’t match what Brooks was singing.

Despite Brooks’ honesty, it seems not everyone was happy with his decision to lip sync, with country singer Anderson East taking to social media to voice his thoughts on the matter.

In a response to an article regarding Brooks’ lip syncing, East tweeted, “I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night… this truly offends me.”

“I was told country music is three chords and the truth.”

East’s girlfriend, country star Miranda Lambert, also weighed in with a comment on East’s Instagram post.

“High five on this babe,” she wrote. “If you can’t sing then don’t … It’s better to be honest than to pretend.”

“I think it’s bulls—,” she continued. “My favorite performances in the show were live. The truth.”

Brooks had explained to reporters after the show that he had decided to lip sync due to the condition of his voice.

“We did our rehearsal today and we did a game time call on whether we did sing the track or lip sync it and I decided to lip sync it because the voice is just not there and you want to represent country music the best you can,” he said, via E! News.

Brooks has been on tour with wife Trisha Yearwood for the past two years, performing multiple sold-out shows in the same city for weekends on end. A schedule like that would take a toll on anyone’s vocal chords, and Brooks shared that he wanted to put on the best performance he could.

During the awards, Brooks was awarded Entertainer of the Year for the second year in a row.

