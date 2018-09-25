‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Michael Ketterer Will Not Perform With Garth Brooks Following Arrest

America’s Got Talent finalist Michael Ketterer, who was arrested on a domestic violence charge the day after the season finale aired last week, will not perform with Garth Brooks next month.

Brooks asked Ketterer to perform at his sold-out Notre Dame Stadium shoe on Oct. 20. On Monday, the country music legend told his fans he spoke with Ketterer and the two decided it would be for the best if he not perform, reports PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Called him this weekend, we talked. We decided it was better that he not appear at Notre Dame and not perform there,” Brooks said on his Facebook Live show. “That family will figure it out and find it within themselves, and of course the good Lord, and figure it out. Michael Ketterer will not be at Notre Dame.”

A fan also asked Brooks if he planned to record “Courage to Love,” the song he wrote for Ketterer. Brooks described the song as a four-minute “big beautiful ballad,” but Ketterer only performed about half of it.

“I’ll tell you what, we’ll just stick it in the system,” Brooks said of the song. “What we should do, how do we get it to the people? Here’s the deal: it’s a demo. It’s just something you write for somebody else. So it doesn’t even sound like me, it doesn’t sound like me at all. But we can fix this demo and get it out because the main thing is the song and its message.”

Ketterer was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 20 in Hollywood, a day after the AGT season finale aired. According to TMZ, the 41-year-old got into an argument with his wife. When officers responded to the scene, they allegedly saw a red mark on his wife. Ketterer posted $50,000 bail and was released.

The singer later told TMZ it was a “misunderstanding,” but admitted he got into an argument with his wife at their hotel room. His wife told law enforcement she would not press charges, he claimed. Sources also told TMZ that Ketterer will be charged with a misdemeanor since his wife’s injury was minor.

Ketterer, a pediatric mental health nurse and father of six from Knoxville, Tennessee, performed a new song written by Brooks during the finale. During an episode two weeks before the finale, Simon Cowell asked Brooks to write a song for him, and Brooks followed through. He also invited Ketterer to the Notre Dame show.

“We’re going to suit you up with a band. We’re going to put you out in front of 85,000 of the sweetest people you’ve ever played for before, and they’re going to be pulling for you like no other. This is going to be good,” Brooks said in a Facebook Live video.

Ketterer’s arrest came as a shock to his fans, who rooted for the singer throughout the season.

“Michael Ketterer was just arrested for domestic violence. He was the finalist where they kept showing his story of he and his wife adopting 5 foster children. Simon loved him. I doubt he will be signing him now,” one fan tweeted.

Photo credit: NBC