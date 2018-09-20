Allman Brothers Band Member in Critical Condition After Freak Accident

Dickey Betts is in critical but stable condition after a freak accident that took place at his home in Sarasota, Florida on Monday.

The 74-year-old singer and guitarist reportedly fell and hit his head, according to a statement posted on social media and his website Wednesday.

The Allman Brothers Band found member’s manager and friend David Spero confirmed the news of the accident to PEOPLE, telling the outlet “I know fans will see [Dickey] soon.

“He went out to his backyard on Little Sarasota Bay and while playing with the family dog, slipped and cracked his head, causing bleeding from the brain,” the statement read.

The guitarist reportedly has been sedated at a local hospital following the freak accident and is scheduled to undergo brain surgery on Friday to relieve swelling.

“The family appreciates all of your thoughts and prayers during this very trying time.” Betts’ wife Donna said via the statement. “Dickey is a notorious fighter and he is displaying that now!”

The statement also shared that Betts suffered a “mild stroke” in August at his Sarasota home, which forced the band to cancel upcoming tour dates. Shortly after that announcement, Spero announced Betts was responding to the treatments “very well,” posting an update on Sept. 14 on social media.

“Dickey Betts is raring to go. His recovery from his minor stroke is ahead of schedule and he has already started playing his guitar again,” the post read.

Three months before his August stroke, the singer and guitarist returned to the stage after a four-and-a-half year break with his new Dickey Betts Band, which includes his son and guitarist Duane. With the accident, the statement announced an upcoming Nov. performance from his band would be canceled.

“It was just a few days ago that Dickey was telling me how excited he was to get back in front of the fans on November 1,” Spero said in the statement. “It is very unfortunate, for all involved, that we need to cancel those shows. Please add Dickey into your thoughts and prayers”

Betts is one of the last two original members of The Allman Brothers Band, along with Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson. Drummer Butch Trucks passed away in January 2017 at the age of 69 — with some gruesome details leaking to the press despite efforts to keep it quiet — and singer Greg Allman died in May 2017 at age 69.