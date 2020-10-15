All the Country Music Winners From the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards took place without an audience last night, and several country artists were named as various winners, with Luke Combs leading the genre with three wins. In addition to the chart-determined awards, Garth Brooks was honored with the Icon Award, which was presented to him by Cher.
This year's awards were based on the chart period of March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020, which was set for an April 2020 show. While the 2020 event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the eligibility period remained intact to honor the original winners and maintain consistent eligibility periods for future shows.
Scroll through to see which country stars were winners this year.
Top Country Album
Kane Brown - Experiment
Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get
Maren Morris - Girl
Thomas Rhett - Center Point Road
Morgan Wallen - If I Know Me
Top Country Song
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris - “The Bones”
Old Dominion - “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton - “God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen - “Whiskey Glasses”