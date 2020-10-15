All the Country Music Winners From the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

By Hannah Barnes

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards took place without an audience last night, and several country artists were named as various winners, with Luke Combs leading the genre with three wins. In addition to the chart-determined awards, Garth Brooks was honored with the Icon Award, which was presented to him by Cher.

This year's awards were based on the chart period of March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020, which was set for an April 2020 show. While the 2020 event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the eligibility period remained intact to honor the original winners and maintain consistent eligibility periods for future shows.

Scroll through to see which country stars were winners this year.

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett 

prevnext

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

prevnext

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood 

prevnext

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion 

prevnext

Top Country Album

Kane Brown - Experiment
Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get
Maren Morris - Girl
Thomas Rhett - Center Point Road
Morgan Wallen - If I Know Me

prevnext

Top Country Song

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris - “The Bones”
Old Dominion - “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton - “God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen - “Whiskey Glasses”

prevnext
0comments

Top Country Tour

Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait

prev
Start the Conversation

of