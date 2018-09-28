Alan Jackson’s Fans Flood Him With Prayers and Kindness After He Speaks out on Son-in-Law Ben Selecman’s Death

Alan Jackson has finally spoken out about the death of his son-in-law Ben Selecman, and his fans are flooding him with prayers and kindness.

In a post on Instagram, Jackson wrote, “It’s with grateful hearts that Denise and I want to thank our friends and fans for the outpouring of love and prayers during the hospitalization and ultimate passing of our son in law, Ben Selecman.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ben was a southern boy who loved hunting and fishing and just being outdoors. His childlike enthusiasm for each new day was contagious to everyone around him. He was the godly young man that Denise had always prayed for for Mattie,” he then added. “Ben we love you. Rest In Peace until we see you again.”

Fans of Jackson’s then took to the comments on the post to continue the outpouring of love and support.

“I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of your son-in-law, such a tragic accident. My prayers are with you and your family especially for your daughter Mattie,” one fan wrote.

“So sorry for your family. Nobody should be a bride and a widow in a year. Praying for Maddie and all of Ben’s family. You have raised a strong young woman, lean on your family, nothing is more important than family,” someone else commented.

“My dearest sympathy for the loss of your Daughter Mattie’s husband Ben! May God wrap his loving arms around Mattie and give her some peace! May you all have the strength for your precious daughter during this sad time in her life,” another Instagram user said.

“I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Ben. Mattie and Ben made a very beautiful couple and I am sure that they would have had a great and successful marriage. I know her heart is breaking. I know the pain and suffering that she is living at this moment since I was widowed from my first husband when I was only 27,” a fourth commenter shared.

“The pain subsides but she will always love him. He looked like he was a wonderful young man with a very promising career ahead of him. My prayers are still going out to both families and especially to Mattie,” the commenter added. “I know that she feels like her world is totally turned upside down please let her know that the pain will eventually ease and that he is now one of her guardian angels above. May he rest in peace. God bless all of you.”

Selecman — who married Jackson’s daughter Mattie in October 2017 — died on Sept. 12 after sustaining severe injuries in a boating accident. He was only 28 years old.