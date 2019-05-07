Alabama Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Alabama is hitting the road in 2019! The legendary group, led by Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook, announce their 50th Anniversary Tour, kicking off on Jan. 10 in Detroit, Mich. Alabama will be joined by several opening acts, including Chris Janson, the Oak Ridge Boys, the Charlie Daniels Band, Exile and more.

“We never thought playing for tips at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that 50 years later we would still playing arenas, stadiums and festivals,” Owen said in a statement. “Teddy, Jeff and I are humbled at the amount of fans that are coming out to see us. We are finding out that we are playing to three generations of fans who have followed us and our music from day one. The fans are the ones responsible for our continued success on the road and we love them.”

Alabama’s first album, Wild Country, was released in 1976, after years of playing in local bars and venues. The three members still can’t believe how far they have come in the last several decades.

“The group Alabama has become ‘America’s Country Band,’ we are told,” Gentry said. “We are proud to have been performing, writing songs and recording for 50 years. Come celebrate the music with us on our 50th Anniversary Tour in 2019. Each show will be a night to remember for us. We’ll be there to thank our loyal legions of fans for supporting three boys from Fort Payne, Alabama through thick and thin.”

Cook, who is battling Parkinson’s disease, seems to be planning on performing in 2019, as much as he is able.

“Randy, Teddy and I have loved making music, touring and being with our fans night after night,” said Cook. “It’s truly an experience that has created a bond between us and them that cannot be broken. The 50th Anniversary Tour will be full of surprises and great memories.”

Alabama previously stated that, regardless of Cook’s health issues, there would always be a place on stage for him.

“We could hire 10 people, but we can’t replace Jeff Cook in the group Alabama,” Gentry told the Tennessean. “Like Jeff said, when this is all you’ve ever known and you love the music, you want to see it go on as long as possible. Alabama has surpassed what any of us ever dreamed of, but I still love to play more or as much as I did (yesterday), and I know Jeff does, too.”

See a list of dates below. Updates will be posted on the band’s website as available.

Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour Dates:

Jan 10 – Detroit, Michigan – The Fox Theatre (w/ Chris Janson)

Jan 11 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Restless Heart)

Jan 19 – Atlantic City, New Jersey – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jan 20 – Albany, New York – Times Union Center (w/ Exile)

Feb 14 – San Antonio, Texas – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Feb 15 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

Feb 28 – Plant City, Florida – Florida Strawberry Festival

March 1 – St. Augustine, Florida – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 14 – Salem, Virginia – Salem Civic Center (w/ The Oak Ridge Boys)

March 15 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

March 22 – Springfield, Missouri – JQH Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

March 23 – North Little Rock, Arkansas – Verizon Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 5 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 6 – Charlottesville, Virginia – John Paul Jones Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 12 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania – Mohegan Sun Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 13 – Hartford, Connecticut – XL Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 26 – Providence, Rhode Island – Dunkin’ Donuts Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 27 – State College, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

May 31 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa – U.S. Cellular Center

June 1 – La Cygne, Kansas – Tumbleweed

June 6 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Carolina Country Music Festival

June 7 – Macon, Georgia – Macon Centreplex Coliseum (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

June 13 -16 – Grand Junction, Colorado – Country Jam (performance date TBA)

June 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Maverik Center

June 26 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Target Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

June 27 – Oshkosh, Wisconsin – Country USA

Sept 14 – Peoria, Illinois – Tailgate N’ Tallboys

Photo Credit: Getty images / Rick Diamond