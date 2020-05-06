Country Singer Abby Anderson Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Country singer Abby Anderson is engaged to her boyfriend, Tyler, sharing the happy news on social media on Sunday, May 3. The "Make Him Wait" singer posted four photos from the romantic proposal, which took during a canoe ride in the middle of a lake surrounded by trees. The photos showed the happy couple embracing after Tyler popped the question and the last shot was a close-up of Anderson displaying her left hand, which now has an unconventional engagement ring due to the fact that jewelry stores around the country ar closed.

"TURNS OUT MY MAN CATCHES MORE THAN FISH," she wrote. "Ring brought to you by Tyler’s beautiful mind, jewelers being closed, corona and wildflower stems." Anderson recently told American Songwriter that she and Tyler are quarantining in Georgia with his family. "My boyfriend lives out here, he’s got his family here, my family’s here. So it was just a good place to quarantine all together," she said.

Tyler, who Anderson prefers to only identify by his first name, first appeared on his now-fiancée's Instagram in August 2019 in a video the singer filmed of her boyfriend carrying a handful of her hair extensions to the door and ringing the bell. "He ain’t a man if he don’t carry your wig to the door," Anderson joked. The Texas native has only featured her boyfriend on her page a handful of times since, including a snap of the couple in their Nacho Libre-inspired costumes last Halloween.

Anderson's relationship with Tyler inspired her recent single "Good Lord," which she wrote with Josh Kerr and Jordan Minton. When the song was released in March 2019, Anderson told PEOPLE that she had been dating her "boyfriend from Georgia" for one year. "I feel like I learned what love is this year," she said. "This love is peaceful and it feels like home. I can be myself with him. I don’t have to be some extra version of myself. It’s refreshing just to be me with him."

"It’s one of those songs that sneaked up on me," she explained. "I was in Washington D.C. last year singing at the Christmas tree lighting and I had brought my tour bus because I knew I needed to write while I was there. I went to do soundcheck, but before I left, I told Josh and Jordan that I wanted to sing about my boyfriend. I had the 'Good Lord, I have a good man' line down, but by the time I got back from soundcheck, they had already finished the entire chorus." "It was funny that two grown men ended up writing this about my boyfriend," she joked. "I think they have a little crush on him too."