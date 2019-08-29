2019 CMA Awards: Keith Urban Gushes About Double Nominations on Social Media

Keith Urban already has more than a dozen CMA Awards, but he is in the running for a couple more. The reigning Entertainer of the Year is nominated for two trophies, for Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

DAAAAAAAAAANGGG-

HUGE THX TO EVERYONE FOR THE CMA NOMS TODAY-

cant WAIT for the show !!!!!!

❤️🔥🍀🎤🦄❤️ – KU #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/rM4xmkIZxH — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) August 28, 2019

“DAAAAAAAAAANGGG-HUGE [thanks] TO EVERYONE FOR THE CMA [nominations] TODAY- cant WAIT for the show !!!!!!” Urban gushed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Urban, who has been nominated a total of 49 times, winning 13 (including three for Male Vocalist of the Year), enjoys taking home trophies, but finds satisfaction in just having his name among the list of nominees.

“I’ve been nominated nine times, so at some point, I’d come to terms and accepted that the nomination is the award,” Urban previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I don’t know why things go that way sometimes. I love what I get to do; I put everything into it. But I know all the others do too, so thank you God. Really.”

The Aussie is especially grateful that his fans continue to support his music, even if it does blur the lines of country music.

“I guess what it is is the support I get for going on these creative adventures I go on,” Urban said of his overwhelming gratitude. “I feel pulled to particular music when I’m creating, and I don’t know where it goes sometimes, but I just wander along and float, and see where it goes. Sometimes it wanders off to a place I haven’t been before, and I don’t expect that people will support it necessarily.

“So when it happens like that,” continued the singer, “and I get to make a record like Graffiti U, or particularly Ripcord, those two records, and they get supported the way they have, it’s an incredible feeling, for any artist.”

Urban shares the Male Vocalist of the Year category with Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton. The Entertainer of the Year also includes Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Underwood will once again host the live broadcast, this time with help from Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz