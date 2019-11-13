2019 CMA Awards: Ashley McBryde Is Proud to Share New Artist of the Year Category With Carly Pearce

When Ashley McBryde found out she was nominated for New Artist of the Year, the nod was an honor in itself. But to find out she was in the category with her good friend, and fellow female artist, Carly Pearce, made the industry recognition that much more meaningful for her.

“We work together,” McBryde reflected to ABC Radio. “Carly and I, we like to sing songs together and hang out. I really respect everybody in the category. So for people that you work with closely to celebrate you in a category like that, it’s awesome! It feels really good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

McBryde and Pearce share the New Artist of the Year category with Cody Johnson, Midland and Morgan Wallen. But while McBryde might feel some butterflies before the winner is announced, one thing she isn’t nervous about is taking the stage. The Arkansas native will perform along with Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

“Performing, I’m really, really, really looking forward to it. Everything else makes me nervous,” McBryde acknowledged. “When they asked if I would come and perform, I was like, ‘Yeah, of course.’ You’ve got Reba and Dolly and Carrie on the same stage. I mean, the foundations could crumble because of all that power.” And not just star power, but just, like, powerful women.

“And that’s three different eras being represented at the same time,” she added. “That’s the best we have to offer,” she added. “And it’s really something to aspire to and really be proud of.”

McBryde’s CMA Awards nomination and invitation to perform are just part of a whirlwind year for the rising star.

“This year was a blur,” McBryde admitted to PopCulture.com. “And there were so many good things that happened so fast that we had a hard time really soaking it all in. So we’re just now, at this part of the year, starting to slow down enough and remind each other of the really cool things we’ve gotten to do this year.

“Being with George Strait, being with Brooks & Dunn, doing things with Garth Brooks, and hanging out with Trisha Yearwood, which is blowing my mind,” she continued. “It’s like the ’90-est thing ever I could do, and it really blows my mind how amazing this year has been for us.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for CMT / Viacom