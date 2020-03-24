Kenny Rogers: Little Big Town Says 'There Will Never Be Another' Like Him

The life and music of Kenny Rogers influenced plenty of artists over the last several decades, including Little Big Town. The group spoke out about Rogers' death on social media, sharing a photo of Rogers with Dolly Parton, and praising The Gambler for his timeless music.

"Kenny, there will never be another like you," Little Big Town posted. "Thank you for the music."

Little Big Town member Karen Fairchild also spoke out about Rogers' passing on Instagram.

"I have the most wonderful memories of riding down the road with my family, radio up loud, singing along with Kenny Rogers," she posted. "Didn’t know I’d grow up and get the chance to meet him, much less sing for him. He was one of a kind. The ultimate entertainer. Rest In Peace Kenny. Thank you for the beautiful music. Sending love and prayers to your family."

Rogers' family is asking for fans to donate to help those battling coronavirus in the Country Music Hall of Fame's member.

"Several people have asked where donations can be made in Kenny's name," a statement posted on social media read. "We suggest the [Recording Academy and MusiCares] COVID-19 Relief Fund to help music creators/professionals without work during the coronavirus pandemic. Kenny always wholeheartedly supported musicians, crew members & music personnel. You can make a donation in honor of Kenny here: http://grammy.com/musicares."

Rogers' loss was felt throughout the country music community, with several commenting on his death, including Reba McEntire.

"Kenny, Go rest high on that mountain," McEntire shared on Instagram. "Please tell mama and daddy hi for me. Thank you for your friendship and your love. We are going to miss you but we are so happy you're singing with the Angels in heaven. Can't wait to see you again one of these days. Rest in peace my friend."

Rogers was under hospice care at the time of his death. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will hold a private memorial service. A public service will be held at a later date.

