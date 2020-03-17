Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Suggests Wife Hayley Should Work for 'National Geographic'

Clearly Tyler Hubbard isn't the only talented member of the family! The Florida Georgia Line frontman praised his wife, Hayley Hubbard, for her photography skills while on a trip to Africa with his bandmate, Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, boasting about her talents on social media.

"I have to brag on my wife [Hayley Hubbard]," the singer shared. "She should be a photographer for [National Geographic]. She’s captured hundreds of incredible pictures over the course of our 2020 African adventure. Proud of you babe, but let’s not forget, none of this would be possible without your handy dandy 'lens carrier'.. me. I do what I can."

Hubbard, who previously referred to their extended vacation as the "trip of a lifetime with lifetime friends," announced while overseas that both his daughter Olivia and son Luca were about to have a younger sibling.

"'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'" Hubbard posted, along with a picture of his two children. "We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca."

Hayley also spoke out about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while halfway around the world.

"For those that are at home quarantined, that might be feeling a little anxious or fearful, turn off the media, stop googling, and take a few minutes to go outside for some good ol fresh air," Hayley suggested. "Maybe go for a walk or a hike. Think of the things you’re grateful for. And take some deep breaths."

Florida Georgia Line is working on a new album, which they will now have more time to put the finishing touches on, since Kenny Chesney decided to postpone the start of his Chillaxification Tour, which includes FGL as his opening act, due to coronavirus. But regardless of when they are able to hit the road, both Hubbard and Kelley are eager to tour with their musical hero.

"Being asked to go on tour with Chesney was a bucket list moment for us, no doubt," Kelley acknowledged. "We both grew up listening to Kenny as kids, and obviously he's a legend but still doing it at a great level, at a high level. And he's somebody that we've been learning from; we want to learn more from. He's been doing stadiums for like 15 or 20 years, which is crazy when you think about it."

