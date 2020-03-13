Tour Kelly Clarkson's Stylish $7.49M Tennessee Mansion

When Kelly Clarkson isn't coaching The Voice in Los Angeles, she and husband Brandon Blackstock live in Nashville, Tennessee, most recently in in a mansion on a lake in Hendersonville, just outside of Music City.

The home is now on the market for $7.49 million, Top Ten Real Estate Deals shares, and the listing agent Jack Miller previously told The Tennessean that Clarkson and her family are building a new home on a farm near Nashville. Clarkson, Blackstock, their two children and Blackstock's two children from a previous relationship began living in the Hendersonville home in 2013. The 20,121-square foot waterfront residence was built in 2007 and was originally listed in 2017.

The mansion sits on six acres of land and boasts a saltwater pool, private dock, sand volleyball court, two spas, seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and a theater — scroll through to take a look inside the stunning home.