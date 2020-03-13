Tour Kelly Clarkson's Stylish $7.49M Tennessee Mansion
When Kelly Clarkson isn't coaching The Voice in Los Angeles, she and husband Brandon Blackstock live in Nashville, Tennessee, most recently in in a mansion on a lake in Hendersonville, just outside of Music City.
The home is now on the market for $7.49 million, Top Ten Real Estate Deals shares, and the listing agent Jack Miller previously told The Tennessean that Clarkson and her family are building a new home on a farm near Nashville. Clarkson, Blackstock, their two children and Blackstock's two children from a previous relationship began living in the Hendersonville home in 2013. The 20,121-square foot waterfront residence was built in 2007 and was originally listed in 2017.
The mansion sits on six acres of land and boasts a saltwater pool, private dock, sand volleyball court, two spas, seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and a theater — scroll through to take a look inside the stunning home.
The house
The picturesque home sits on the water and is a stately sight with a brick facade, columns and a large motor court with a fountain in the middle. Surrounded by trees and backed by the lake, plenty of privacy is afforded to whoever calls this mansion home.
The foyer
Once inside, guests are greeted by a double staircase with a wooden banister that spirals upward and a family room straight ahead supported by columns. The tile floor of the foyer leads in to shiny hardwood and the stairs lead occupants upward when it's time to sleep.
The kitchen
The kitchen's rustic feel is accented by farmhouse cabinets and a candle-esque lighting feature, while stainless steel appliances maintain a modern touch. If you feel like drinking instead of eating, the house also has a cowboy bar furnished with custom horse saddle bar stools, a screening room and a kids' room with built-in bunk beds.
The master
The mansion's master bedroom is a circular room with a dramatic ceiling and seating area in front of a fireplace. Floor-to-ceiling windows make it a room with a view and a luxurious master bath allows for plenty of moments of relaxation. In addition to bedrooms and bathrooms, the home boasts a billiard/game room, a gym, a two-level office and an elevator.
The backyard
Outdoors, potential homeowners will find a beautiful sweeping view courtesy of a balcony with a split staircase to the pool, a playground, a lounge and a covered dining area. The property also comes with private lake access and a deepwater dock, plus a sand volleyball court, providing all kinds of outdoor activities perfect for lakeside living.
The lake0comments
The home sits on four acres, with an adjoining useable two acres owned by the Army Corps of Engineers, on Old Hickory Lake, which can be enjoyed from land or on one of two boats that can fit in the two-boat covered boathouse with a lift near the left property line.
Photo Credit: Getty / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images / Parks Realty/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com