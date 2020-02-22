Lindsey Lagestee: Dixie Crush Fans Share Sorrow Online After Singer's Tragic Death

Dixie Crush fans are in mourning this week after the death of the country group's co-founder and singer Lindsey Lagestee died on Monday. The band announced he death, which came after a car accident on Feb.14 in Chicago, on its Facebook page Wednesday. The post has become a venue for fans to leave condolences. Lagestee was 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dixie Crush (@dixiecrushband) on Aug 26, 2019 at 7:40pm PDT

Dixie Crush member Jim Nonneman told Taste of County Lagestee was stuck by a car while on he way to a Chicago club whee they wee playing that night.

"She had just parked a couple of blocks down from the club we were scheduled to play," he said. "She exited her pickup truck and was making her way to the venue when she was struck by a car."

"To our Dixie Crush family, aka the #CrushCrew, thank you so much for the outpouring of love and support these past few days," the group's Facebook statement read. "Some of you may have already heard the terrible news, but It is with the heaviest of hearts, we sadly share that Lindsey Renee passed away on Monday due to complications from the accident last Friday. Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy."

Lagestee was with the band from the start in 2015. The group played more than 250 shows over five years. She "cherished every moment on stage and put her heart and soul into every song... every performance," the group said.

"We in the band and Lindsey's family are moved and comforted by all the beautiful stories and encounters that you have shared," the group's statement continued. "We've received texts and posts from dozens of musicians and soundmen from Chicago to Nashville and beyond who had the chance to work with Lindsey over the years. We received notes, texts, emails, and posts from literally hundreds of friends and fans sharing stories and expressing their sympathy and condolences. The common thread was love. If you have a Lindsey story, please post it and tag Dixie Crush."

One of Lagestee's friends launched a GoFundMe page to raise $10,000 for her family. In three days, more than $15,000 has been raised, a sign of just how beloved she is.

"That was perfectly said and I couldn't agree more," one fan wrote on the band's Facebook page. "I don't remember ever seeing her without a big smile on her face! I had so much fun playing with her and we always had a lot of laughs. I'm heartbroken as we all are but so very glad I got to know her before she left this world. I am comforted knowing she loved God and is not suffering."

"This is so heartbreaking!" another wrote. "I've had the privilege of seeing y'all play a few times and am fan. Lindsey had the voice of an angel, and now she is an angel. I pray for peace and comfort to you all and her family and friends."

"This is so sad," another wrote. "I didn't know Lindsey, but I've heard her sing, and she had such a beautiful voice. She was such a lovely and talented young lady. I'm so sorry for her friends and family. This truly is a tragic loss. I'm wishing everyone that knew her comfort and peace."

"So sorry to hear this news," another commented. "I never had the chance to know her, but it seems to me like she was a great human being. My condolences to her family, friends and bandmates."

Lagestee's funeral is scheduled for Saturday at Faith Church in Dyer, Indiana.

Photo credit: YouTube/Dixie Crush