Watch Jason Aldean's Children Jam out to 'Old Town Road'

"Old Town Road" is still a big hit in Jason Aldean's house. The "We Back" singer shared a video on social media of his son, Memphis, riding a toy horse while "Old Town Road" played in the background, before Memphis' little sister, Navy, joined in on the fun by jamming out with Memphis.

"When u go too hard in the paint!" Aldean quipped in the caption, tagging both Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

Aldean, who shares both Memphis and Navy with his wife, Brittany Aldean, might enjoy both his two younger children, and his older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage, but he isn't interested in adding any more children to his family. The 42-year-old insists he is done having babies, even if Brittany doesn't necessarily agree.

"No. Off-limits," Aldean said in a Q&A Brittany shared on YouTube, answering a question about if there would be more Aldean babies. "No vacancy left in the house. We are done."

Aldean is done having children, but he is a doting father to his daughters and son, and hopes he makes them proud by what he does with his career.

"He knows when I come on the radio," Aldean told Us Weekly, speaking of Memphis. "He knows it's me. … I hope they think I'm cool. I don't know. He likes to play Alexa around the house, so he's [also] into Mickey Mouse right now."

Aldean is also spending more time at home, even though he is on his We Back Tour for most of 2020.

"I've made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I'm out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too," Aldean said. "I think it's something that I've gotten a grip on a little, the older I've gotten and the longer I've been in the business. I think I've finally, after all these years, got it figured out now."

Aldean does have a bus outfitted for his family, for the weekends they choose to join him on the road. Find tour dates at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mat Hayward