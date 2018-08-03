‘Zombie Boy’ Rick Genest’s Family Believe His Death Was Accidental as Manner of Death Is Revealed

Rick Genest, who was best known as “Zombie Boy”, reportedly jumped to his death when he died by suicide this week, according to TMZ. But his family reportedly believes the death, which was ruled a suicide by law enforcement, to be an accident.

The news outlet reports that Montreal law enforcement sources say the Canadian artist and model jumped from a fourth floor balcony of an apartment building Wednesday around 5 p.m. ET in Le Plateau-Mont-Royal. Paramedics reportedly rushed to the scene and attempted to revive Genest with CPR but were unable to.

Genest’s manager, Karim Leduc, told TMZ that Genest’s family believes his death was an accident. Leduc said Genest would habitually lean back on a railing while smoking on his balcony, which leads his family to believe that he fell accidentally.

Leduc also told the outlet that even though Genest enjoyed writing and was privy to articulating his feelings through his work, no note was found around his body.

Genest, who would have turned 33 this month, rose to mainstream fame after appearing in the music video for Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” in 2011. After that, he scored high-profile fashion work on the runway with Rocawear’s relaunch in Europe and gigs with GQ and Vanity Fair.

Gaga took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Genest, writing that his suicide is “beyond devastating.”

“We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other,” Gaga wrote.

Fans also reacted on social media to the sudden death, calling for change in how mental health is treated.

“rest in peace rick genest, zombie boy. thank you for inspiring me to be my true self and not worry about standing out,” one person tweeted, requesting that others “check in on your friends and family.”

“We need to change things.We need to take mental health seriously. We need to learn that it’s OK to ask for help.Soul healing is as important as healing your body,” one person tweeted, adding, “RIP you beautiful creature.”

Nicknamed “Zombie Boy” for his tattoos, he held the Guinness World Record for the most insect tattoos on his body, with a total of 176, and the record for the most human bone tattoos, with a total of 139.