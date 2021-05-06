Will Smith Shares Rare Photos of His Twin Siblings for Their 50th Birthday

✖

Will Smith is an open book on social media, but there are a few parts of his life he doesn't share much about on any platform. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate his twin siblings' birthdays in a sweet family photo. "My little brother & sister are 50 today! D—," he captioned the portrait.

Several of his followers took to the comment section to wish Ellen Smith and Harry Smith a very happy birthday. "Aw shucks now! Happy birthday @thehman1 @jame.smith Celebrate and eat [cake emoji and party favor emoji]," his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris wrote. Someone else commented, "Sending all my best wishes and blessings along the way," whole another follower made a joke about needing to check on Smith's age since they're his younger siblings, writing, "50?????? d— Will I needa google how old you are asap!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Smith has been making headlines recently for sharing his quarantine body with fans. Admitting that for the last year he's done a lot of snacking and less working out — like many of us throughout the pandemic — he's determined to get in shape. The actor recently took to his Instgram to share a very candid shot of him wearing boxer briefs and an unzipped jacket, allowing his stomach to show. "I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life," he wrote on an Instagram post. He later took to the social media platform again and showed a boomarang of himself topless, and vowed to get back in shape. While he did express that he loves his body, regardless if he's gained weight or not, he just wants to feel better.

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," he wrote. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins...this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!" His post has caused a massive trickle effect on others in the spotlight including Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, and comedian Marlon Wayans. Both have taken to social media as well to show off their bodies and shared how they plan to get back to feeling well too. Smith has been open in the past about his relationship with food saying that he eats for "fun" and "joy" more than anything.