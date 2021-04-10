Will Prince Harry Reunite With Royal Family During Prince Philip's Funeral?

✖

Following the passing of Prince Phillip, many are wondering if Prince Harry will make an attempt to visit the rest of his Royal family for his grandfather's funeral. The family has been going through internal troubles for the last few months, many of which were revealed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, but royal expert Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, tells Entertainment Tonight that the Duke of Sussex promises to do "everything in his power" to go home for the service. "Not only is he many miles away from his family and the queen... he is also not able to be immediately part of what is going on over here in the U.K.," Scobie said of Harry. "The royal family has gotten used to the sort of digital means of communication and he will no doubt be in touch with the family."

"No doubt his team will be in close communication with Palace officials to find out when that is and if there is going to be enough time for him to arrive here and quarantine," Omid said. "But I imagine he is going to be doing everything he can to be here and pay his respects to his grandfather." Though there are "many travel restrictions in place," Omid suggests that "it is extremely likely that Harry will do everything he can to be over here to celebrate the life of his grandfather, a man that he was incredibly close to."

As for if his wife will be making the trip with him, that might be a hard task for the duchess. "Meghan is heavily pregnant at the moment. That makes it very difficult for her to be traveling," he continued. "Of course with little Archie, an event like this perhaps would not be appropriate." He added: "I would imagine that there would be a very likely scenario that happens that Harry is over here representing the entire Sussex family," Omid added. "... It will be a difficult moment because I'm sure that Meghan would want to be by Harry's side for what will be a very difficult time for him."