Statement Released on Will Ferrell Following Freeway Crash

Following his car accident Thursday night, Will Ferrell‘s reps at United Talent Agency released on statement regarding the comedic actor’s status as of Friday afternoon.

“While traveling back to Los Angeles after hosting a voter registration event in San Diego, a car carrying Will Ferrell and three of his colleagues was struck on the freeway by another vehicle,” the statement reads.

“Will and his colleague, Andrew Steele, were unhurt and have been released from an Orange County hospital. Will’s longtime driver, Mark Thompson, and his other colleague Carolina Barlow, remain hospitalized in stable condition. Will is staying close by as his friends are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene and to the hospital team that took such great care of them. He’s also grateful for all the well wishes he and his friends are receiving.”

Ferrell’s SUV flipped in a two-car accident on the I-5 freeway in Orange County, California around 11 p.m. local time. Witnesses told TMZ Ferrell’s car was side-wiped by a second car.

The voter registration event was hosted by Funny or Die, and the comedy site had Ferrell arrive at the event dressed as his Anchorman character Ron Burgandy.

The Saturday Night Live alum made his return to the comedy show back January as a host, where reprised some of his best characters including President George W. Bush and Jacob Silj while poking fun at topics like Big Brother and the Aziz Ansari scandal.

On April 5 Netflix announced it was picking up Ferell’s and Adam McKay’s production company’s dark comedy Dead to Me. The series will run for 10 episodes with Liz Feldmen (2 Broke Girls) as the writer. The show will reportedly be about a friendship that blossoms between an uptight widow and a free spirit with a jaw-dropping secret.

Ferrell and McKay’s company, Gloria Sanchez, has found its fair share of success on television and streaming platforms in recent years. Their shows include Drunk History, which was recently renewed for a sixth season by Comedy Central, LA to Vegas on Fox, No Activity on CBS All Access and I’m Sorry, which was picked up as a series by truTV.

Ferrell currently has tow films in post production with 2018 release dates — Holmes and Watson (where he’ll star alongside Step Brothers co-star John C. Reilly as the iconic Arthur Conan Doyle duo) and the James Franco film Zeroville.