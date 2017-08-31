‘The Hills’ Cast Member Whitney Port Breaks Down Over Breastfeeding

Whitney Port is a first-time mother experiencing the hardships of breastfeeding.

The former reality TV personality opened up to her fans about the difficulties she has had feeding her newborn son in her latest blog, “I Love My Baby, But I Haven’t Loved Breastfeeding That Much.”

The 32-year-old first wrote a note on her social media on Thursday revealing that she’s “not obsessed with breastfeeding.”

“There. I said it. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE the fact that my baby is getting all the amazing nutrients from my milk and that I am literally giving him life, but it has been quite the challenge,” she explained. “A challenge I didn’t feel prepared for at all. In this chapter of I Love My Baby, But… I discuss my trying journey through breastfeeding. I have gained so much confidence just through the support you guys have given me, so if any of this rings true or you have any tips, I am all ears.”

“We mothers have to be there for each other. I sincerely believe this community is what has given me the confidence to feel I am not doing anything wrong,” she wrote, adding that she looks forward to receiving tips from other moms.

During the eight-minute video, Port breaks down in tears discussing the topic, saying, “I thought I was doing really well and the nurses said that the latch was good.”

“But after about 24 to 48 hours of doing it, it just started to get so incredibly painful,” she continues. “And we came home and I just hit a breaking point and said, ‘I can’t do this. It feels as though someone is slicing my nipples with glass.’”

The former Hills alum welcomed her son Sonny Sanford on July 27.

