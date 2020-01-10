Celebrity

Graphic Wesley Snipes Accusations Involving Halle Berry Emerge on Social Media

Some graphic accusations resurfaced against Wesley Snipes on social media this week, which […]

Some graphic accusations resurfaced against Wesley Snipes on social media this week, which involving claims that he abused actress Halle Berry during their relationship nearly 30 years ago. The claims against Snipes emerged during his recent appearance at the 2020 Golden Globe awards, which he was attending due to his role in the Netflix comedy-biopic, Dolemite Is My Name. , which was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. The rumors that Snipes was abusive toward Berry when they dated briefly in the early ’90s, seem to originally stem from an interview she did with PEOPLE in 1996.

During that interview, she spoke candidly about having been in abusive relationships in the past, and specifically stated that one of her exes hit her so hard during an altercation, that she was left 80 percent deaf in one ear.

It was widely rumored that Snipes was the ex who was violently abusive toward Berry, something that social media users picked up when he was revealed to be in attendance at the recent award shows.

Scroll down to see and read reactions that Twitter users shared when the allegations against Snipes resurfaced this week.

“Holy hell, I *never* heard about Wesley Snipes beating Halle Berry until she couldn’t hear out of her ear til *just* now. Only years of vague generalities about how ‘ooh, she’s crazy, cause rich pretty women are always insane haha.’”

“Straight up had no idea Wesley Snipes beat the s— out of Halle Berry. Jesus. Done with him.”

“Why am I just now learning about Wesley Snipes and how much of a piece of shit he is? No, not the tax thing, the beating Halle Berry so badly she still can’t hear out of her left ear thing.

“Why do people give worthless scum like him and Chris Brown ANY work?”

“Holy s— the reason Halle Berry cannot hear out of her left ear is because Wesley Snipes beat her? F—ing b—.”

“Sad to see Wesley Snipes return shrouded in accusations of beating up Halle Berry. That is so not cool Wes! You used to be my favourite actor since Demolition Man too.”

“The next time you’re considering giving money to a Wesley Snipes film, remember he beat Halle Berry so badly she lost 80% of her hearing in her right ear.”

“I use to really like Wesley snipes but I just learned that he hit Halle Berry so hard she’s lost 80% of her hearing in one ear… I’m disgusted.”

“Wesley Snipes is the name of someone who abused Halle Berry so bad she has no hearing in one of her ears. Beating women is his game.”

“Wesley Snipes hit Halle Berry so hard that he permanently damaged her ear drum and she now can’t hear out of her right ear. So what I’m saying is, f— Wesley Snipes.”

Not everyone is against Snipes, however, as some users have come to his defense.

“The #metoomafia is hard at work to avoid talking about the Weinstein trial. They got their obscure bedwenches and blue tricks on Twitter as usual, doing their dirty work.”

There’s people SLATING Wesley Snipes in the replies to the tweet of him abusing Halle Berry, but then the same people are defending Chris brown for doing the same shit to Rihanna??? Why does it work one way but not the other you can’t pick and choose sides.”

“People attacking Wesley Snipes over something that happened decades ago. What he did was not right but I’m sure Halle Berry has moved on and forgiven him. How do we heal and become better humans if people still remind us of our past?”

Notably, a screenshot from a Respectability.org article, which directly stated that Snipes was named by Berry herself as her abuser, has been a significant aspect of what has been fueling the controversy.

However, Respectability.org has since edited the article in question, removing any mention of Snipes, as there is no evidence that Berry has ever publicly accused Snipes of abusing her, by name.

