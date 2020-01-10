Graphic Wesley Snipes Accusations Involving Halle Berry Emerge on Social Media

Some graphic accusations resurfaced against Wesley Snipes on social media this week, which involving claims that he abused actress Halle Berry during their relationship nearly 30 years ago. The claims against Snipes emerged during his recent appearance at the 2020 Golden Globe awards, which he was attending due to his role in the Netflix comedy-biopic, Dolemite Is My Name. , which was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. The rumors that Snipes was abusive toward Berry when they dated briefly in the early ’90s, seem to originally stem from an interview she did with PEOPLE in 1996.

During that interview, she spoke candidly about having been in abusive relationships in the past, and specifically stated that one of her exes hit her so hard during an altercation, that she was left 80 percent deaf in one ear.

It was widely rumored that Snipes was the ex who was violently abusive toward Berry, something that social media users picked up when he was revealed to be in attendance at the recent award shows.

Scroll down to see and read reactions that Twitter users shared when the allegations against Snipes resurfaced this week.

I can’t stand the sight of this piece of shit because every time I see him I remember that he beat Halle Berry so bad that she cannot hear out of her left ear to this very day https://t.co/p1H3xosngz — Buffy Summers (@NotGeauxGabby) January 6, 2020

“Holy hell, I *never* heard about Wesley Snipes beating Halle Berry until she couldn’t hear out of her ear til *just* now. Only years of vague generalities about how ‘ooh, she’s crazy, cause rich pretty women are always insane haha.’”

“Straight up had no idea Wesley Snipes beat the s— out of Halle Berry. Jesus. Done with him.”

I said what I said and aint nobody gon fight me pic.twitter.com/vGsbEeE2XX — Buffy Summers (@NotGeauxGabby) January 6, 2020

tw// abuse



fuck wesley snipes he beat halle berry so severely she lost 80% of her hearing in one ear, of which she has NEVER recovered btw.



like you not only an abuser but you made a woman go deaf in one ear????? https://t.co/jvKpXaijsx — bec (@sjoutsold) January 6, 2020

“Why am I just now learning about Wesley Snipes and how much of a piece of shit he is? No, not the tax thing, the beating Halle Berry so badly she still can’t hear out of her left ear thing.

“Why do people give worthless scum like him and Chris Brown ANY work?”

Who would have imagined the legendary Wesley Snipes was an abuser



Halle Berry revealed a while ago how she was abused by several men and top on the list is Wesley Snipes who had hit her so hard that she cannot hear out of her left ear to this very day. pic.twitter.com/aXOdLvhJPZ — #EkstasyMedia (@Ayoappeal) January 6, 2020

I just learned that Halle Berry has no hearing in her left ear because Wesley Snipes beat her so bad when they were together. And I’m so sick of the human race so I’m just gonna watch this bat eat a grape for the rest of today thanks. https://t.co/uY0JGtSzI1 — Shoshana Sachi (@shoshanasachi) January 6, 2020

“Holy s— the reason Halle Berry cannot hear out of her left ear is because Wesley Snipes beat her? F—ing b—.”

“Sad to see Wesley Snipes return shrouded in accusations of beating up Halle Berry. That is so not cool Wes! You used to be my favourite actor since Demolition Man too.”

Wow !



So Wesley Snipes use to beat Halle Berry ?!? Smh he trash to me now ‼️



Idc how old this is. pic.twitter.com/WXSaaAeNqx — Bob Marley’s Sister (@_eyeamju) January 7, 2020

K but Wesley Snipes beat Halle Berry so bad she lost hearing in one ear. He ain’t shit. https://t.co/hpIYNhp2VE — mariah (@overaitismariah) January 7, 2020

“The next time you’re considering giving money to a Wesley Snipes film, remember he beat Halle Berry so badly she lost 80% of her hearing in her right ear.”

“I use to really like Wesley snipes but I just learned that he hit Halle Berry so hard she’s lost 80% of her hearing in one ear… I’m disgusted.”

today I learned that wesley snipes beat halle berry so badly when they were dating that she lost hearing in her left ear. /: this happened 20 years ago and I can’t believe this is the first time I’m hearing of it. fuck abuse in any form, no matter where it exists. — kylo ren apologist (@shogun_assman) January 6, 2020

Wesley snipes is his name and beating Halle berry is his shame https://t.co/8j69mn15vy — Ryleigh Dallimore (@rydallimore30) January 7, 2020

“Wesley Snipes is the name of someone who abused Halle Berry so bad she has no hearing in one of her ears. Beating women is his game.”

“Wesley Snipes hit Halle Berry so hard that he permanently damaged her ear drum and she now can’t hear out of her right ear. So what I’m saying is, f— Wesley Snipes.”

I used to follow Wesley Snipes for this posi tweets & because Blade until I read this & I absolutely did not know this. I knew about Halle Berry’s DV experience but not at the hands of him. Oh man. https://t.co/P0gYxp3eUS — rotund chimken 🐶🐱🐔 (@alice_the_malis) January 6, 2020

If Wesley Snipes did this, then he is absolutely a piece of shit. But Halle Berry has never named her abuser & we should be careful about throwing around accusations.



The accusation against Snipes comes from ex-husband David Justice, who was himself though to have abused Berry. pic.twitter.com/Uv5aV6Vw6n — Steve Venick (@Steven_Venick) January 6, 2020

Not everyone is against Snipes, however, as some users have come to his defense.

“The #metoomafia is hard at work to avoid talking about the Weinstein trial. They got their obscure bedwenches and blue tricks on Twitter as usual, doing their dirty work.”

This rumor has been going on for years making this a very delayed reaction. The telling thing is that up till now Halle Berry has never implicated Wesley Snipes, so if she’s not speaking on it, why should those who are caping for do? — milesgoodisonfearon (@mgferadicator) January 9, 2020

I need y’all to skim 99% of the responses to this tweet.⤵️



This is so reckless. Idk if Wesley Snipes hit Halle Berry (exes Justice/Williams say so), but how can you claim ‘she said so herself’ publicly when no one can find a quote from her?



I swear people can’t—or won’t—read. https://t.co/NPhyc2Ujt3 — elisabeth epps is tired. (@elisabeth) January 6, 2020

“There’s people SLATING Wesley Snipes in the replies to the tweet of him abusing Halle Berry, but then the same people are defending Chris brown for doing the same shit to Rihanna??? Why does it work one way but not the other you can’t pick and choose sides.”

“People attacking Wesley Snipes over something that happened decades ago. What he did was not right but I’m sure Halle Berry has moved on and forgiven him. How do we heal and become better humans if people still remind us of our past?”

My mentions are mess because I asked this lady who claim Wesley Snipes beat Halle Berry, to an inch of her life, what her source is. Now I’m abuser apologist. Shes referring to blogs. pic.twitter.com/UTUqZDaS96 — Someone’sSon (@ThatoTsAndCs) January 7, 2020

I’m all for taking down abusers but this tweet isn’t based off of a refutable news source. There aren’t even any direct quotes from Halle Berry saying that Wesley Snipes in fact caused her to lose hearing in her ear. https://t.co/Zf9NGmoFGP — mocha grande hive (@thejaslou) January 6, 2020

Notably, a screenshot from a Respectability.org article, which directly stated that Snipes was named by Berry herself as her abuser, has been a significant aspect of what has been fueling the controversy.

However, Respectability.org has since edited the article in question, removing any mention of Snipes, as there is no evidence that Berry has ever publicly accused Snipes of abusing her, by name.

Its important to note while many suspect it was indeed Wesley Snipes, Halle Berry has Intentionally never revealed the name of the person, so maybe stop lying she has https://t.co/x9oiG0Q87P — Aegon The Nigerian (@ASAP_Olu) January 6, 2020

