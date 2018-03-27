Wendy Williams to Stormy Daniels: ‘Go Away’

Wendy Williams is notorious for her blunt opinions, and now she’s very bluntly telling Stormy Daniels to “go away.”

During a segment on her self-titled talk show, Williams directly addressed the adult film star who confessed to having an affair with Donald Trump more than a decade ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This Stormy can go away as far as I’m concerned,” Williams said, as reported by Hollywood Life. “You know, she’s got a few more miles left on her face where she could be at the hoedown.”

“The strip clubs love featured performers, so she could be a featured performer at seven strip clubs across the country just on the basis of Stormy Daniels. But, she can go away,” the 53-year-old added.

Not content at leaving it there, Williams also took aim at Aubrey O’Day, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. between 2011 and 2012.

“Alright Aubrey, you have to look at this as your glass is half full,” Williams began. “You haven’t done anything since you got fired on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’, you didn’t do much before that; You were in Danity Kane and various carnations of your look, but I can still recognize you though… Even though you’re 47.”

A producer then corrected her and explained that O’Day is actually 35, to which the audience erupted into laughter at.

“I don’t mean that in a bad way, she looks better than Stormy Daniels! Sorry Aubrey, but you could pass for a woman in her 40’s,” Williams continued.

She went on to address O’Day more saying, “Aubrey says she doesn’t want to take financial advantage of the situation, that they really did have a thing for each other.”

“But, guess what Aubrey, and I do believe you, even when this guy divorces his wife, he’s not going to come back and be with you, even for a one night stand. You are going to be the most watched person, if you’re not right now, on the face of the earth, in terms of staying away from the son… This guy is never going to marry you anyway,” Williams concluded.

Ironically, Williams is said to have been dealing with marriage pressures in the “public eye” herself, as it was rumored in 2017 that her husband had been having an affair with a 32-year-old masseuse named Sharina Hudson.

It was even rumored that Hudson may be pregnant. Sources close to Williams reportedly said that the whole situation has taken a major emotional toll on the host, and that the stress of it all could even be the real reason for why she passed out on live television last year.