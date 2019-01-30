Wendy Williams Reportedly Considering Move to New York to Focus on Health

Wendy Williams is considering a move to New York as she continues to seek treatment for her health.

The daytime talk show host is reportedly considering relocating from her New Jersey home in favor of a place in Manhattan, Us Weekly reports. The move would both cut back time on her commute, as her talk show is filmed in Manhattan, and also allow her to better focus on her health.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s been talk of her moving,” a source close to Williams told the outlet, adding “for her health and life to improve.”

It was announced on Jan. 18 that Williams would be taking an indefinite hiatus from her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, in order to seek treatment for Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” a statement from the talk show read.

“Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital,” it continued. “Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being. Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”

Williams had first addressed her Grave’s Disease diagnosis in February of 2018, when she announced that doctors had “prescribed three weeks of vacation” to treat Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism. At the time, Williams told her audience that she was battling a number of symptoms, including difficulty sleeping and irritability.

After making her return to The Wendy Williams Show weeks later, Williams was again plagued with health issues in December, when she revealed that she had suffered a “hair fracture” to her right shoulder. The pain medication that she was prescribed for the injury caused her to slur her words during a botched introduction of the hip-hop group The Lox on a Jan. 7 episode.

The bizarre behavior reportedly was cause for concern for the star’s close friends, with a source alleging shortly after the January incident that they “have been concerned about her in recent weeks” and that Williams can barely stand at times, and has totally checked out.”

Similar concerns were sparked among fans who noticed her tendency to sit rather than stand during tapings of The Wendy Williams Show. When addressing their concerns, Williams stated that she sits because “I want to” and that “I bust my a– on this show, every single day.”