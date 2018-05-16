Watch This Royal Wedding Sneak Peek From TODAY

In a sneak peek of the Royal Wedding, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie got to experience firsthand the excitement building up for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s big day. A clip from the Today show gives a quick glance into what the festivities will be like in the town of Windsor on Saturday.

Here’s a sneak peek inside the ceremony of the #RoyalWedding and what we can expect from Harry and Meghan on their special day. #RoyalWeddingTODAY pic.twitter.com/z7c8pXOZVQ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 16, 2018

Prince Harry and Markle will wed in front of 600 guests in St. George Chapel, which has rarely been filmed inside. The 500-year-old church boasts enormous vaulted ceilings and intricate artwork, which is likely the exact same as when Prince Harry was christened there as a baby.

Harry and Markle have chosen the Ascot Laundau carriage for their Royal Wedding carriage procession, the same carriage Prince William and Kate Middleton took for their procession after they wed in 2011.

Harry and Markle will ride in the carriage throughout the small streets of Windsor starting at 1 p.m. after the wedding service. The two will be driven along Castle Hill, into Windsor town centre and then back along the famous “Long Walk into Windsor Castle” where their reception will be held.

The open-topped carriage was built in 1883 and is one of five that are used for Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Ascot every year. They’ve been used in coronations, royal weddings and state visits.

Kensington Palace recently revealed the page boys and bridesmaids for Markle and Harry’s wedding. According to an official press release from Kensington Palace, the royal couple are going to be surrounded by children when they tie the knot; the soon-to-be newlyweds chose children between the ages of 2 and 7 to help them celebrate their big day.

Among the little ones chosen are Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, marking their second time taking on the royal duty. Both Charlotte and George served as bridesmaid and page boy in their Aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017.

Princess Charlotte will be joining five other little bridesmaids, including 3-year-old Florence van Cutsem, daughter of Nicholas and Alice van Cutsem; Markle’s goddaughters Remi Litt, 6, and Rylan Litt, 7; 4-year-old Ivy Mulroney, daughter of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney; and Prince Harry’s goddaughter, 2-year-old Zalie Warren.

Along with Prince George, the three other page boys include Prince Harry’s godson, 6-year-old Jasper Dyer; and 7-year-old sons of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney, Brian Mulroney and John Mulroney.

It had previously been reported that Markle had decided against choosing friends to be apart of her bridal party and that she had instead chosen children.

“The bridesmaids and page boys are all children. Ms Markle will not have a maid of honour. She has a very close group of friends and didn’t want to choose one over the other,” a spokesman for Markle and Harry told the Daily Mail.

“They have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there with her the day before in London,” the spokesman continued. “She will be pleased to have their support on the day, but they have no official role.”

The nuptial events will kick off Saturday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET), with guests arriving at Windsor Castle. The actual wedding ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET). The ceremony is expected to last about an hour, after which time Harry and Meghan will make their first public appearance as newlyweds as they process out of the church and acknowledge the 200 representatives of Prince Harry’s charities gathered in the Cloister.

Shortly after that, the royal newlyweds will make their last public appearance, following a 25-minute carriage ride to Frogmore House on the ground of Windsor Castle for an evening reception.