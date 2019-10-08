Watch Ellen DeGeneres Give Cowboys Player Randall Cobb Giant Hug on Sidelines Amid George Bush Controversy

While social media erupted in chatter over Ellen DeGeneres‘ apparent friendship with former President George W. Bush, the talk show host was busy spreading the love by cheering on Dallas Cowboys player Randall Cobb at his Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers. In video shared to Twitter, DeGeneres could be seen hugging Cobb on the sidelines.

“Randall Cobb! We love you, we love you,” DeGeneres, standing beside her wife Portia de Rossi, can be heard saying in the clip.

“What’s up. How ya doin’, good to see you,” Cobb replies as they envelope one another in a hug.

While the moment had people dubbing DeGeneres as “one of the most genuine people on the planet,” it is currently being overshadowed by the controversy DeGeneres has found herself in after she was spotted sitting next to Bush at the game.

The unlikely allies were spotted chatting it up and laughing in a private box at AT&T Stadium Sunday, with sources telling TMZ that the former president and DeGeneres even took selfies together. Their friendly attitudes, however, have raised a few eyebrows given Bush’s record of anti-LGBTQ+ policies, though DeGeneres explained on her namesake talk show that she was living by her motto: “Be kind to one another.”

“During the game, they showed a shot of George and me laughing together, so people were upset. They thought, ‘Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?’” the talk show host addressed the backlash.

“Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that we’re all different,” she added. “For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it, but I’m friends with people who wear fur and I’m friends with people who are furry, as a matter of fact.”

“But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean I’m not gonna be friends with them,” DeGeneres continued. “When I say ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way you do. I mean be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter.”

Bush has not addressed the controversy himself, though a representative for the former president told TMZ that he agreed with DeGeneres’ response to the criticism, particularly her comments on being kind even to those who hold different views than your own.