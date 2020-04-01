Vincent Marzello, ‘James Bond’ and ‘Bob the Builder’ Actor, Dead at 68

Actor Vincent Marzello, who appeared in two James Bond films as well as voiced characters on Bob the Builder, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 68. His death was announced by his wife and fellow actor Lorelei King, who posted the news on Twitter.

A cause of death wasn’t given, but according to The Wrap, Marzello was being treated for cancer in 2009. Following his treatment, he was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. On Twitter, King called her late husband “the love of my life.” She also reached out to his friends, apologizing for not contacting them personally, adding that her “heart is broken” over the news.

The love of my life, my darling husband Vincent Marzello, died this morning. To those who knew him, I am sorry to post the news rather than contact you personally, but I am overwhelmed. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/47obW2lQmu — Lorelei King (@LoreleiKing) March 31, 2020

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, back in 1951, Marzello began his career in the mid-1970s, first appearing in the TV series Brothers. He followed that up with a number of one-off roles on the small screen before he made the leap to motion pictures, appearing as an unnamed crewman in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me. He bounced back and forth between movies and TV, alternating guest roles with bit parts in Richard Donner’s Superman and the “unofficial” Bond flick, Never Say Never Again.

In the 90s, he appeared in films like The Witches, A Kid in King Arthur’s Court, and the ode to glam rock, Velvet Goldmine. By the early 2000s, he started voicing the character of Robert in the U.S. adaptation of Bob the Builder. Over the episodes and scores of TV specials, he’d go on to voice Farmer Pickles as well. His last credited role was in the 2017 fantasy series The Magical Music Box.

The actor’s death comes just days after the passing of William Dufris, who voiced the character of Bob in the U.S. version of Bob the Builder. Dufris passed away on March 24 from complications of cancer, and was announced by Pocket Universe Productions, the company he co-founded.

“There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now,” the company’s tweet read, in part. “We will have more to say later. Bless you, Bill.”