Tyrese Gibson Shares Candid Photo With Late ‘Fast and the Furious’ Co-Star Paul Walker

Tyrese Gibson has been been uploading some troubling posts to social media, but one of his latest is giving fans of the Fast and the Furious franchise different feelings.

The actor, who plays Roman Pearce in the film series, shared a photo of Paul Walker, who died in 2013, and himself.

Walker, who portrayed lead character Brian O’Conner, can be seen wearing some fake muscles on set while taking the goofy picture with Gibson. It’s unclear which movie the duo was filming, but they appear to be doing some special effects shots at time.

Gibson accompanied the fun shot with a touching caption dedicated to Walker’s family.

“Got your love and prayers Walker family,” Gibson wrote. “The prayers from my side has never stopped. Love you guys. Always.”

Fans seemed to love the sweet memorial post, as its racked up 143,000 likes.