Fire Extinguished at Trump Tower

A small fire at Trump Tower in New York has been extinguished.

It is being reported that around 120 New York firefighters responded to a small fire that broke out on the roof of President Trump’s New York residency, Deadline reports. The fire, which is said to have erupted just after 7 a.m. ET, is said to have started in an electrical box. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze.

The high-rise, which is situated in Midtown, New York, was home to First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump for a number of months before moving into the White House after the President’s inauguration.

The Commander-in-Chief and his family were not in the building and no injuries have been reported.

This isn’t the first fire to have broken out at a politician’s property. On Jan. 3, fire crews responded to a blaze on the second floor of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President, Bill Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York. The fire was quickly put out.

