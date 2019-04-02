Tracy Morgan Slams Jussie Smollett Over Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

Tracy Morgan recently slammed Empire actor Jussie Smollett over the actor’s alleged hate crime hoax, and he got some laughs doing it.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Morgan commented on the situation by joking that he was cast on Empire and will remain on the show as long as he doesn’t “fake a hate crime.”

“You don’t buy that story?” Fallon asked, to which Morgan replied, “Nah man! First of all, racist people don’t be jumping nobody in the polar vortex. It’s too cold. You be racist in the spring.”

“Racists don’t be watching Empire,” Morgan also quipped, before going on to joke about the security camera footage of the alleged attack and how Smollett was reportedly holding a sandwich afterwards, “I think it was pepperoni and cheese, I don’t know.”

In January, Smollett claimed that he was attacked by two men who cited his race and sexual orientation as the reason for why they were harming him. The actor is gay and black, and claimed that his attackers told him he was in “MAGA country.”

After investigating, police arrested Smollett himself and charged him with 16 felony counts of lying to the police and filing a false police report, claiming that they believe he orchestrated the whole event as a means of gaining more notoriety.

This month, all charges against Smollett were dropped, as sources say that the prosecution was not confident that they could win their case. A settlement was reached, by which the actor agreed to forfeit his $10,000 bond as well as do community service. In return, the case against him was dropped.

In the wake of the charges being dropped, Smollett has continued to maintain his innocence.

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by 2 people he was unable to identify on January 29th,” a statement from Smollett’s laywers read.

“He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public, causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” the statement continued.

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result,” the statement concluded.

At this time it is unknown if Smollett will return to Empire.