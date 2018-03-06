Tony-Winning Actress Ruthie Ann Miles Seriously Injured, 4-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Car Crash

A 1-year-old boy and the 4-year-old daughter of a Tony-winning actress are dead after a woman ran a red light and struck them on a Brooklyn street.

Joshua Lew, 1, and Abigail Blumenstein, 4, the daughter of Tony-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles, have been identified as the two children killed after a car fatally struck them in Brooklyn on Monday, the Daily Mail reports. The accident also injured three other people, including Miles, who is pregnant.

According to reports, Dorothy Bruns, 44, of Staten Island, was driving in Park Slope, Brooklyn when she ran a red light at around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, hitting and killing the two children, injuring their mothers, and injuring a third unidentified woman.

Moments before the fatal crash, the two children and their mothers had gotten off a bus and were crossing the street when Brun ran the red light. Witnesses claimed that Brun attempted to speed away, dragging the stroller that the 1-year-old boy was in about half a block before she crashed into other vehicles parked in the street.

Andrew Macaluso, a fourth-year medical student who witnessed the crash, said that Joshua’s mother, Lauren Lew, immediately attempted to resuscitate her son.

“The mom was sitting there next to him screaming. She was just kind of, ‘Oh, God, this can’t be happening. Tell me this isn’t happening. What’s going on?’” he told the New York Post. “I said, ‘Are you the mom,’ and she said, ‘Yeah.’ … The child had blood on his face. She wipes off his face and gives him air while I’m giving him chest compressions.”

Macaluso said that he and the boy’s mother performed CPR for roughly two and a half minutes before paramedics arrived.

Both Joshua and Abigail were pronounced dead at the scene. Miles, who won a Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical for her role in the 2015 revival of The King and I, Lew, and another unidentified victim were taken to the hospital. According to a GoFundMe page set up by one of Miles’ friends, Miles is no longer listed in critical condition and her unborn child is unharmed.

Bruns, who reportedly claimed that she had suffered a seizure, was also taken to the hospital.