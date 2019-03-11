Tommy Lee’s Fiancee Feared He Was Dead After Son Knocked Him Out

Brittany Furlan reportedly thought her fiancee, Tommy Lee, was dead after his son knocked him out with a vicious punch on Monday night.

The 31-year-old actress and social media star called 911 on Monday, panicking over Lee’s unconscious body and fearful that her stepson would come back with guns. She told the dispatcher that Lee was bleeding badly from the mouth, and even wondered if he might be dead.

Lee came to in the course of the 911 call, which was published by TMZ. He asked Furlan to tell the paramedics not to come, but they insisted. The 55-year-old rock star reportedly intends to press charges against his 21-year-old son for the assault.

The fight reportedly stemmed from a few pictures Lee had posted on social media of his ex-wife and his son’s mother, Pamela Anderson. Lee was furious over an interview Anderson gave over the weekend. She appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, discussing her disastrous three-year marriage to Lee and identifying him as abusive. Lee lashed out at Morgan for the interview, and went on a social media tirade.

The unflattering pictures of his mother reportedly prompted Brandon to text his son from the other room, demanding that he take them down. Lee allegedly refused, wondering why his son felt the pictures were disrespectful yet said nothing about his mother calling Lee abusive. According to the report, that’s when the young man entered his father’s room and the altercation began.

According to sources close to Brandon, Lee was drunk and lunged at his son. However, Lee’s reps told the outlet that he’d only had one glass of wine with dinner, and that Brandon sucker punched his father when he tried to shoo him out of the room.

Lee was hospitalized briefly, and he reportedly suffered a concussion from the blow. He posted a photo of his face on Instagram, showing bloody, swollen lips.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Great job Brandon! Great son!” The rock star tagged his son in the post, which he later deleted.

The 21-year-old assailant is being investigated for criminal battery, according to a police report filed by Lee himself. The young man maintains that he acted only in self defense.