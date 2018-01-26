Tom Cruise Shares Footage of How He Broke His Ankle

Tom Cruise shared some gruesome footage of his Mission: Impossible 6 foot injury Friday. It would make any studio executive banking on Cruise squeamish.

While on The Graham Norton Show with M:I 6 co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Henry Cavill, Cruise showed slow-motion footage of the accident from last summer. Cruise was trying to jump form one building to another, and intentionally slipped. As he hit the building though, he jammed his foot, sending it in a direction it is not supposed to go.

The accident forced the project to shut down for six weeks. Filming still has not completed, but Paramount expects to get the movie out on time this summer.

“It’s still broken, but I’m doing well,” Cruise told Norton. “It’s not fully healed, but we’re shooting.”

Cruise explained that he was supposed to hit the side of the building, instead of making a clean landing on the other side. Then, Norton showed the accident from three different angles. He zoomed in on the second angle, highlighting Cruise’s misdirected foot.

The 55-year-old Cruise said he knew instantly that he broke his ankle. However, the third camera angle shows Cruise continuing to pull himself up on the roof and trying to run while limping!

“Everybody said, when you ran out of the shot, ‘Oh, that’s so him,’” Pegg joked. “To complete the shot, with your foot hanging off… ‘That’s so him!’”

After he got out of the shot, he told the crew right away his foot was broken and he needed to get to a hospital.

Cruise and Paramount started promoting M:I 6 this week, revealing the title and plot synopsis. Titled Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the film stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt again, with Ferguson, Pegg and Cavill joined by Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Ving Rhames and Angela Bassett. Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the previous film, returned to direct.

Fallout hits theaters on July 27.

Photo credit: YouTube/ The Graham Norton Show