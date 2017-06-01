Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Video Revealed

Police have released the video of Tiger Woods‘ DUI arrest. The beloved golfer was arrested on Monday in Jupiter, Florida, after driving while under the influence of prescription drugs.

TMZ has obtained the full video and is streaming it from their site.

Woods was found in his black Mercedes on the side of the road. He had two flat tires and other damage to his car that appeared to be fresh.

“I asked Woods where he was going to which he stated he did not know, he just likes to drive,” the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit. “Woods stated that he did not know where he was. Woods had changed the story of where he was going and where he was coming from.”

Woods seemed to think he was treated fairly by police saying, “I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”

While being questioned by police, Woods was given a sobriety test, which you can watch below.

Police also released audio of the officers’ dispatch calls when they found Woods idling in the right-hand lane of the highway, which can be heard below.

While Woods was originally believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest, it was later revealed he had no traces of alcohol in his system. The prescription drugs he was taking are believed to be what caused his impairment.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said in a statement. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”