Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Was Raped at Age 17

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish recently revealed that she was raped at the age of 17 by a police cadet.

The Girls Trip star shared her story with Glamour, tearfully saying that she still struggles with the reality of the situation to this day. “That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time, and I ended up going to counseling.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Haddish explained that at the time she did report the incident, but it continues to be something that weighs heavily in her life.

“Me just yelling out people’s names with no thought behind it is pointless. I need a plan,” the now-38-year-old said. “I could be a voice, but what’s a voice going to do—just keep talking? Or is there action behind it?”

She also shared with the outlet that a lot of what is reported about her is from a skewed angle, especially romantic-related stories.

“I notice that men are afraid of women that are aggressive. So to protect myself I become semi-aggressive,” Haddish confessed. “You hear about, ‘Tiffany always hitting on somebody,’ but that’s to keep them from hitting on me.”

In her 2017 memoir The Last Black Unicorn, the actress opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband William Stewart, alleging that things “got violent” and that Stewart “choked” her. (He has since denied the allegations.)

During the new interview, Haddish admitted that dating isn’t really on her radar screen at this time. “I don’t really have time,” she said. “And I’ve had enough somebodies. I done ran through 38 dudes, OK? Body count, yeah. Mine is 38. Write it down. Let them know. I’ve had 38 experiences.”

In addition to all the personal revelations, Haddish also shared her opinions on topics related to her industry, specifically taking on critics who claim that Tyler Perry films “perpetuate black stereotypes.”

“I just think that a person is ignorant when they say, ‘Oh, you’re being a stereotypical black person.’ Well, what’s that? Explain that to me, because that’s an actual person, and everybody deserves to see themselves onscreen,” she asserted. “I feel like all facets deserve to be seen—from the doctors to the janitors to the baby mamas to the side chicks.”

“It’s funny because people are like, ‘Oh, Tiffany Haddish is ratchet.’ No, I’m your typical chick from the hood,” Haddish then said half-jokingly. “And as ratchet as I might talk, or people might think I carry myself, I am making a living portraying myself.”

Most recently, Haddish was seen in the sports-comedy Uncle Drew, but can be seen next alongside fellow comedian-turned-actor Kevin Hart in the film Night School, which will be released in theaters on September 28.