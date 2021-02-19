The Weeknd Gets Custom Diamond Super Bowl Ring Commemorating Halftime Show

✖

The Weeknd took the stage as the halftime performer during Super Bowl LV earlier this month, and the singer celebrated the achievement with a brand new accessory. According to TMZ, Cash, the co-founder of The Weeknd's record label XO, commissioned a custom Super Bowl ring for the star from celebrity jewelry designer, Elliot Eliantte.

The ring features 16 carats of VVS diamonds with the words "World Champions" written in black surrounding the Lombardi Trophy. The Weeknd's new ring is not an official championship ring, which Super Bowl LV winners the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will receive, but it has plenty of custom details including The Weeknd's name, the date and score of the game and the logo of halftime show sponsor Pepsi. There is also a large XO design across the top, intertwined with the trophy, as a tribute to the record label.

Cash reportedly gifted the ring to The Weeknd on the singer's birthday, Feb. 16. Eliantte showed off the design on Instagram this week, writing, "Super Bowl Championship Ring for @theweeknd from @cashxo #ShouldaWentToElliot #NFL."

The Weeknd's performance took place in the stands and on the field of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and the Canadian star reportedly spent $7 million of his own money to make his halftime show everything he had envisioned.

After the Super Bowl, it was reported that The Weeknd's show would be receiving a full-length Showtime documentary, which will premiere later this year on the network. Deadline reports that the 90-minute film, titled The Show, will be directed by Nadia Hallgren and will follow the months of collaboration between first-time Halftime Show executive producer Jesse Collins, second-time executive producers Roc Nation and more "to pull off one of the biggest musical productions during one of the most challenging, unprecedented times."

"This historic year with Jesse Collins as the first Black EP of the Halftime Show brought an opportunity to tell a new story," Hallgren said in a statement. "We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera. It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams."

The documentary will also feature XO’s creative director La Mar Taylor, creative set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Lila Nikole, set builder Bruce Rodgers, producer Dionne Harmon, and choreographer Charm La’Donna.