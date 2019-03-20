‘The Voice’: Miley Cyrus Gets Help From Father Billy Ray During Emotional Performance at Janice Freeman’s Funeral

Miley Cyrus got some help from her father, Billy Ray Cyrus for an emotional rendition of “Amazing Grace” at Janice Freeman’s funeral.

Cyrus was in tears as she eulogized Freeman, her friend and former contestant on The Voice. Cyrus remained close with Freeman after both of their tenures on the show were over, and on Monday, she joined Freeman’s family for a musical memorial. Cyrus had intended to sing “Amazing Grace” for Freeman, but admitted that her grief was too great, and she needed help.

“Before we sing this song for Janice, I just want to clear up a rumor — I was never her coach, ever,” Cyrus said in a quivering voice. “She was always mine. I learned more from her than anyone that I’ve gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally. I should have gotten more lessons than I did but she taught me everything that I know about love.”

“I had planned on singing a song for her, but just losing her is just too much for me,” Cyrus said. “So my dad’s gonna take care of this for me. But, I’ll always be your sister, I’m here for you, and I’m here for your family, and Janice I’ll miss you more than I could ever say.”

After that, Billy Ray Cyrus led the band into a triumphant, bluesy rendition of “Amazing Grace,” complete with a chorus of back-up vocalists, twinkling organ notes and a raucous drum beat. Later in the song, Cyrus did manage to come in for a few soaring notes. While she and the others on stage were dressed in black, it was clear that they were celebrating Freeman more than mourning her.

Freeman passed away suddenly on March 2 at the age of 33. Before she went on TV, Freeman had already battled and survived numerous chronic illnesses, including lupus, meningitis and even cervical cancer. She died in her home in Los Angeles, California, suffering from a blood clot in her lung due to complications from a recent bout of pneumonia.

Freeman was eulogized on The Voice soon after, with a simple black card marking her passing. Cyrus has been posting tributes on social media since the tragedy. The two were close even after the competition show. Early in 2018, Freeman revealed that Cyrus had paid to get Freeman and her family permanent housing as they went through financial difficulties. Now, she will continue to help them out.

“To hug you one more time [Janice Freeman]…” she tweeted earlier this month. “I made a promise to you here on earth and will keep that promise as you watch from heaven. To take care of your precious little girl, my baby sister. To shine light on your husband and mother when days are dark! I love you.”