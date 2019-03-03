‘The Voice’ Alum Janice Freeman Shared Heartbreaking ‘Healing’ Message Ahead of Her Death

Janice Freeman, The Voice contestant who passed away on Saturday, shared a message of hope and healing on Instagram shortly before her death.

Freeman was known for her booming voice and her story of triumph on NBC‘s singing competition show. When she participated in 2017, she had survived several serious illnesses, including lupus, meningitis and even cervical cancer, which she beat. Her medical issues were ongoing, however, as she shared on social media on Feb. 1.

“I want to give ALL praises to THE FATHER for this healing process!” Freeman wrote. “It has been a difficult, trying, discouraging, mentally draining, etc last 3 months I have had to deal with in a very long time! But God is FAITHFUL and HE is healing my body and I’m starting to see a little clearly again!”

“I want to leave this message with you all… God loves you so much and He’ll never walk away from you (you can walk away from Him),” she continued. “Thank you all so much for your continued prayers they have been keeping me! Remember you’re awesome, amazing, there’s only one you in this world… ( You finish it!!!!) I love you all.”

Freeman passed away on Saturday, according to a report by TMZ. The singer began suffering from shortness of breath in her home in Pasadena, California. Her husband performed CPR, and paramedics transported her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead that evening. She was 33 years old.

Freeman reportedly suffered from a blood clot which traveled to her heart. The singer had dealt with so many other issues over the years, but she never lost her hopeful attitude.

In Season 13, Freeman inspired viewers and contestants alike on The Voice. She auditioned with a show-stopping rendition of “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons, causing both Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus to turn their chairs around.

In the end, Freeman chose Team Miley, and went all the way to the top 11 with her coach. The two singers even stayed close after the show, as Freeman later revealed that Cyrus had helped her during a time of immense financial trouble last January.

“Miley, you are my dawg, like, my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end,” Freeman said on her Instagram Story at the time. “This woman blessed me to be able to move in. Do you understand? What she don’t know is, I’ve been praying for her.”

Cyrus eulogized Freeman in a post on her Instagram Story on Sunday morning as the news began to circulate.

“Thank you @janicefreeman… for everything,” she wrote alongside a photo of a rainbow. “This represents you perfectly.”