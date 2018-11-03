‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Randy Houska Responds to David Eason’s Threats: ‘He’s All Talk’

Randy Houska is not afraid of David Eason.

The father of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska reportedly is not backing away from his criticisms of Jenelle Evans‘ husband despite his threatening Instagram videos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Randy is not afraid of David at all,” a source said of Randy to Us Weekly. “Randy knows that David is all talk and isn’t scared of him at all.”

The insider added that “no new security or anything has been put in place” at Randy’s home or office.

Eason, who recently made headlines after Evans accused him of attacking her at an incident in their North Carolina home, made some threatening comments toward Randy in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

“Mr. Randy, I’m going to ask you a question, punk,” Eason said. “When was the last time you had your jaw realigned? Hey punk, huh? You need to get straightened up? I’ll do it for ya, free of charge. Come on down to my dentist’s office, bud. I can even pull teeth. I can realign your jaw.”

In a second video featuring Eason’s face covered with a bandana, he accused Randy of “talking s—” about him.

“So you trying to tell me, that some grown ass man, who is supposedly happy in his life, he’s got to keep talking s— about me? Why though?” he added. “Maybe you don’t got enough people coming in to your dentist office?”

Eason, who was recently criticized for posting a photo on Instagram where he was wearing a Confederate flag stated in a third video, “Does this flag offend you? Because you know what it means, I’ve got guns, don’t f— with me. And I’ve got a vicious dog.”

While Eason never said what inspired him to post the videos, fans of the MTV reality series speculated that Randy had recently replied to a video Evans posted clarifying why she had had her jaw realigned.

“Supposedly I got my teeth knocked out, right? Wrong!… If you’re dying to know, I have a retainer,” Evans said in a Snapchat video shared by a Twitter user on Monday, October 29. “Why do I have a retainer on my teeth? Because I’m realigning my jaw. Instead of going the plastic surgery route, like most people do, I’m not.”

Randy then responded: “Jaws are ‘re-aligned’ after they have been ‘un-aligned.’”

The comment was likely a reference to a 9-1-1 call that surfaced of Evans accusing Eason of attacking her while he was drunk, which ended up with police responding to the call. Later, Evans stated publicly that the whole thing had been a misunderstanding and she would not let herself be in an abusive relationship again.

Photo credit: Instagram / Chelsea Houska