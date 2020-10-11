✖

Actress Tatum O'Neal was reportedly suicidal at her California home and was placed on a psychiatric hold after an alleged incident in September. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the 56-year-old star allegedly threatened to throw herself off a balcony. The news came a few weeks after O'Neal reunited with her father, actor Ryan O'Neal, with whom she has had a difficult relationship with for decades.

The police and fire departments responded to a call at O'Neal's Los Angeles-area home for a report of a suicidal person, sources told TMZ. O'Neal allegedly threatened to jump from a balcony. O'Neal was taken to a local hospital, where she was evaluated and put on a psychiatric hold. No other details of the alleged incident were reported. O'Neal's representatives did not comment.

O'Neal is the daughter of Ryan, 79, and the late Joanna Moore. She wrote about the dysfunctional relationship with her father in the best-selling autobiography A Paper Life. After being estranged for 20 years, O'Neal credited Farrah Fawcett's death in 2009 with playing a role in reuniting the two. "She brought us back together," O'Neal told PEOPLE in 2010. "He told me he’s sorry," O'Neal later explained. "He’s all I have in terms of family, and I needed him in my life. My dad was absolutely everything to me."

Last month, O'Neal's son Sean McEnroe shared a photo of a family reunion on Instagram. The reunion included his siblings Kevin McEnroe and Emily McEnroe. O'Neal's younger brother Griffin, who has also struggled with addiction, was missing from the picture, notes PEOPLE. "This is one of the most memorable photos of my life. The last time we were all together was at the 30-year Paper Moon Anniversary in 2003," McEnroe wrote. "I could cry tears of gratitude that everyone in this photo is still alive and that we were all able to come together again after so many years of hardship. The entire West Coast is burning, but if the O’Neals can reconcile, truly anything is possible."

O'Neal shot to fame when she starred in Paper Moon with her father in 1973. The following year, she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at age 10, and she still holds the record for the youngest person to win a competitive Oscar. Throughout the 1970s, she continued racking up memorable performances in The Bad News Bears, International Velvet, and other films. She still makes occasional appearances in films and on television, starring in episodes of Criminal Minds and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. She also competed in Dancing With the Stars in 2006.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.