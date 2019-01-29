Tarek El Moussa Shares Moving Message About Fatherhood

HGTV star, Tarek El Moussa has a deep appreciation and love for his two children, Taylor and Brayden.

Up Next: Watch: Tarek El Moussa Kicks off Long Weekend With His Son in Adorable Kiss-Filled Video

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an Instagram post shared Thursday, the Flip or Flop star opened up about fatherhood with a moving message detailing the kind of parent he hopes to be to his two kids with ex-wife, Christina.

“Well… my kids go home today and I’m sitting in my car on set as I write this,” the 38-year-old reality star wrote. “Being a dad is not easy…it takes love, hard work, patience and the understanding that everything you do today around your children will affect them for the rest of their lives.”

He goes on to say that his number one goal in life that he will accomplish is “being the best dad, friend and mentor to my children,” adding that “I just love them so much and I want them to live the best life ever!”

El Moussa loves fatherhood and it definitely shows. The HGTV star took to Instagram earlier this month to share a sweet snapshot of his two little ones, writing, “Being a father to these two amazing kids is the best feeling in the world!”