Tara Reid Removed From Flight for Allegedly Causing ‘Disturbance’

Tara Reid was removed from a Delta flight on Monday for allegedly causing a “disturbance” ahead of takeoff, according to video obtained by TMZ.

Reid, wearing a black coat, red beanie and carrying her dog, had boarded the plane and sat down, complaining because she did not have a window seat and thought she had been given the wrong seat. She also complained that she did not have a pillow and also said she did not have enough room as the person in front of her was reclined in their chair.

Flight attendants attempted to diffuse the situation but were seemingly unable to do so, and the pilot eventually announced he was turning the plane around due to a customer service issue.

After the plane returned to the gate, Reid and her dog were asked to leave the flight, to which the actress complied.

Delta spokesman Ashton Kang told People that the flight, which was traveling from Los Angeles to New York City, “returned to the gate, prior to takeoff, due to a customer disturbance on board.”

“Delta apologizes to the remaining customers for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience as the situation was resolved,” Kang said. “The flight re-departed for New York following a short delay.”

Reid later traveled on a different flight.

In August, Reid made headlines after giving an interview on Australia’s Today Extra promoting her film Sharknado 6 in which she appeared to heavily squint, speak slowly and slur her words.

One week after the interview, she released a statement addressing the concern over her behavior.

“I’d like to thank my fans from the depths of my soul for their continued support, which has made this Sharknado my most successful one yet,” she wrote. “We worked harder than ever on this film and also the promotion of the film.”

“While it’s unfortunate to see some of the recent negative press following a successful week of promoting and supporting the film, I’m happy to know that my fans continue to stand by me — this is for them!” Reid continued. “I’m also grateful to have been able to share this moment with my mom, who walked the red carpet with me on Sunday. She has been struggling with her health and to have her at my side, for possibly the last time, was so incredibly fulfilling.”

The actress concluded, “I am in great spirits and health and I look forward to my future projects and what’s in store for me next.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Nick Agro