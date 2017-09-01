First Photo of Newborn Swedish Prince Revealed

Swedish royal couple Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcomed their second child on Thursday, and the first photo of the newborn has been revealed.

The pair announced the birth of their son, whose name has not yet been shared, on Instagram Thursday, following that with a photo of the proud parents with their new arrival leaving the hospital on Friday.

In the snap, Carl Philip and Sofia stand hand in hand as their son sits in a carrier below.

Prinsfamiljen har lämnat sjukhuset och är nu hemma igen. #kungahuset #prinsparet A post shared by Kungahuset (@kungahuset) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

The photo’s caption shares that the family has left the hospital and arrived back home.

“On Thursday, 31 August at 11:24 a.m., Princess Sofia welcomed a healthy and prosperous child at Danderyd Hospital,” the original birth announcement read. “Both mother and child are doing well.”

On Friday, Carl Philip spoke to reporters about his new arrival.

“We are really happy,” he said, via People. “It’s a very cute boy.”

Carl Philip and Sofia wed in June 2015 and welcomed their first child, Prince Alexander, in April 2016.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kungahuset