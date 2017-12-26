Substance Abuse May Have Caused Death of Jonah Hill’s Brother

Officials completed the autopsy on the remains of Jonah Hill‘s brother, Jordan Feldstein, on Christmas Eve. The exact cause of death is expected soon pending toxicology tests.

Feldstein passed away on the night of Friday, Dec. 22. In their initial statements, his family said that the acclaimed music producer had died of a heart attack, though The Blast reports that sources close to the investigation say that substance abuse was likely a factor.

Investigators say that Feldstein’s friends and family have told them he had a history of both heart issues and substance abuse. It’s unclear which contributed to his death, or if perhaps it was a combination of the two. An early report stated that paramedics believed Feldstein had ingested a “substance” prior to his death, and that it was not being treated as a natural passing.

Officials first considered Feldstein’s death either a suicide or an accident. Feldstein called 911 when he began experiencing shortness of breath, and investigators now believe this was most likely an accident.

“Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath,” Feldstein’s family said in a public statement on Friday. “When paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name.”

Feldstein was six years older than his brother, Jonah Hill, who has yet to comment on the tragedy. Their younger sister, Beanie Feldstein, was the star of this year’s hit movie Lady Bird. She has also been silent on social media.

Jordan Feldstein was the manager for Maroon 5, and personally negotiated the deal to make Adam Levine a judge on NBC’s The Voice.