‘Street Fighter’ Actor and Sports Star Dies After Dementia Diagnosis: Joe Bugner Was 75

Hungarian boxer Joe Bugner has died. He was 75.

The heavyweight champ, who was also a British citizen, died last month at his care facility in Brisbane, Australia. He was diagnosed with dementia in his final years of life.

He is best known for being one of the best British boxers of all time, and famously went toe-to-toe with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier for the title of world champion. He also matched up against other famous names of the era like Ron Lyle, Manuel Ramos and Jimmy Ellis.

Eventually, he moved to Australia, then retired in 1999 at 48 years old after winning the World Boxing Federation’s heavyweight championship, with a final record of 69-13-1—including 41 knockout wins. His career in boxing lasted 32 years, and he earned the nickname of “Aussie Joe” from his legion of fans.

He’s also known for his film roles, appearing in many of Bud Spencer’s films and also in the 1994 adaptation of Street Fighter starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. He was hired as a consultant and expert advisor on the 2005 boxing film Cinderella Man starring Russell Crowe, but was let go halfway through the project, after which he publicly declared Crowe “a gutless worm.”

“It is with great sadness that the former British, European and Commonwealth heavyweight champion, and world championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia,” the British Boxing Board of Control said in a statement. “The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe’s family.”